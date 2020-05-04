34 more Ruiz Food employees test positive for COVID-19

34 more employees of Ruiz Foods have tested positive for COVID-19.This brings the total number of workers at the frozen food company who have contracted the coronavirus to 77.A spokesperson told Action News the company has not shut down its two plants in Tulare and Dinuba but has scaled back production.The company is also stressing that it's important for workers to follow social distancing guidelines and wear masks while they are not at work.An official with the Tulare County Department of Public Health said they are seeing cases go up due to a variety of reasons, especially family-to-family transmission as groups of people socialize, and that cases will rise as more testing sites go into operation."We continue to strongly encourage people to stay home except for essential services, wash or sanitize hands and surfaces frequently, social distance when out for essential services, and wear a facemask when out to prevent passing on the virus," said Tammie Weyker-Adkins from the department of public health.During our earlier coverage about Ruiz Foods employees testing positive, a company spokesperson sent us the following statement: