Ruiz Foods closing manufacturing plant in Tulare after 20 years

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Ruiz Foods in Tulare is closing its doors after near 20 years in business.

The closure will impact more than 200 employees.

The company says some employees have been given the chance to transfer to the plant in Dinuba.

The business was founded in 1964 and is the country's largest manufacturer of Mexican food.

Last year, Ruiz Foods announced Dinuba and Frisco, Texas would be co-headquarters.

The company says the Tulare manufacturing facility will close as an active production site later this year.

