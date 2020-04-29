Woman claims her mother contracted COVID-19 at frozen Mexican food company plant

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman who wants to remain anonymous claims her mother, a Ruiz Foods employee of at least 20 years, contracted COVID-19 after coming in contact with a positive patient at the Dinuba plant."They share the same break room, so that is how they came in contact with each other," she said.Tuesday, officials with the frozen Mexican food company say they were notified several of their team members tested positive.As a countermeasure, Ruiz Foods announced the closure of several production lines at its Dinuba and Tulare facilities.According to the employee's daughter, rumors of a positive case started spreading about a week and a half ago."When that first case came around, we should have been notified and from what she knows, there's about five positive cases," she said.Ruiz Foods say they can't provide details about specific team members who tested positive.Per the company's spokesperson, they are working with employees to make sure they get tested, but the employee's daughter we spoke with claims testing of any kind was never mentioned.They went to their primary care physician, and Tuesday, she tested positive.She was asked to stay home for 14 days and then return to work."It was heart-wrenching to hear my mother call me and say, 'I'm so sorry to expose you to this, and now I can't see you guys,'" she said.The Ruiz Foods Vice President said in a statement that the health of their team members is their first priority.He adds they've implemented more worker safety precautions than what is currently recommended by the CDC.The woman says enough is not being done."Come out with the truth and say this is how many cases we have," she said. "I think they should close the plant to make sure that the plant is clean."The Ruiz spokesperson says getting testing done has been a challenge, but they are working to have a mobile testing unit at their Dinuba plant later this week.