child death

8-year-old girl dies days after being rescued from Kings River

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An 8-year-old girl who was in critical condition after nearly drowning in the Kings River last week has died.

Samantha Cruzpedro was underwater for at least 15 minutes when rescuers found her and pulled her out of the water on Wednesday.

RELATED: Fresno man who died trying to save drowning kids in Kings River identified

She had been at Valley Children's Hospital on life support since then.

The hospital confirmed on Tuesday evening that she has passed away.

On August 5, Samantha and two other children were playing near Reedley Beach when they were swept away by the cold current.

The two other children were rescued and are safe, but a bystander, Manjeet Singh, lost his life when he jumped in to help them.

RELATED: 8-year-old girl rescued at Reedley Beach on life support, has COVID-19

There is a petition to rename Reedley Beach in honor of Singh.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
reedleyfresnodrowningchild deathvalley childrens hospitalherokings river
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD DEATH
Madera mayor to propose renaming park after Thaddeus Sran
Fresno Co. teen is first CA child to die due to COVID-19
Madera parents plead not guilty to murdering their 2-year-old son
Madera moms unite for justice for Thaddeus Sran
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
How a Valley man's sacrifice saved the life of his coworker
Body discovered in Fresno County field, authorities investigating as homicide
Local leaders say they're pleased after Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as VP
Central California coronavirus cases
Man shoots at woman, then kidnaps her at gunpoint in Los Banos
Biden selects California Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate
Long list of felony charges filed against former manager of Tulare hospital
Show More
Driver who killed 8-year-old issues tearful apology, baseball helps family honor boy
1 killed, 1 injured after shooting in central Fresno
Local doctor: Initial scare of COVID-19 has worn off in Central Valley
South Valley woman who set roommate on fire 9 years ago denied parole
CA mother with infant twins homeless after being evicted
More TOP STORIES News