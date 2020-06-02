Recent shootings in San Joaquin leaving community on edge and hoping for change

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two shootings, one that ended with a 19-year-old dead, has left the San Joaquin community on edge.

"At this point, I know the community has more questions than we have answers for," says San Joaquin Mayor Amarpreet Dhaliwal.

RELATED: 17-year-old boy arrested, charged with murder of 19-year-old in San Joaquin

On Monday, residents like Cecil Viramontes came together while sitting six feet apart in hopes of coming up with a solution to the spike in gang crime.

"I have grandkids there," he said. "They're so scared."

Viramontes says he's always felt safe in his small community until recently, when one of those shootings occurred a short distance away from his home.

"My grandkids were screaming," he said. "They were traumatized."

Fresno County sheriff's deputies arrested a 17-year-old for the death of Yorby Urbieta last week.

They later arrested three gang members for a separate drive-by shooting that happened two days later in the same spot.

RELATED: 3 gang members arrested on charges of attempted murder for drive-by shooting in San Joaquin

In response to the recent crime, the sheriff's office increased patrols this past weekend in San Joaquin, making over 70 vehicle stops and 17 probation searches.

"We brought a lot of deputies, made a lot of stops and did what we needed to do to get to the bottom of violence," says Lt. Brent Stalker.

But residents want to see programs in place for kids before they get involved in gangs.

"We have a community center that sits empty," a resident said. "We need more activities."

City officials say they will take those ideas and continue to look at ways to combat the increase in crime

Viramontes just hopes for a safer place for his grandkids and the community to call home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san joaquingang violenceshooting
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump warns of military deployment as George Floyd protests resume
Central California coronavirus cases
Police searching for 10-15 suspects after Clovis Target burglarized
Man taken to the hospital after drive-by shooting in northwest Fresno
Mother says she forgives man accused of killing her son in DUI accident
Police and businesses prepare for criminals using protests as cover
Medical examiner: Floyd's heart stopped while restrained
Show More
Tulare County sheriff issues apology after social media post
Valley CHP officers assisting around California with recent protests
South Valley man accused of murdering woman, hitting and killing another during chase
Tourism leaders ask for changes to Yosemite's draft plan for reopening
Thousands march through downtown Fresno for George Floyd protest
More TOP STORIES News