Sanger families raises funds for Burn Survivor Summer Camp at Wonder Valley Ranch Resort

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Families spent the day enjoying the sunshine in Sanger for a good cause.

Wonder Valley Ranch Resort hosted a Family Fun Day earlier.

Activities included zip lining, water slides, pony rides, go-karts and much more.

This is a fundraiser for the Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation.

Every summer, the organization hosts Champ Camp, a summer camp designed specifically for children who are burn survivors.

"It's a place where they can find community, lifelong friends, mentorship and just gets to experience activities they might not get a chance to or might not know that they are able to," Katrina Arthur with the Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation said.

If you want to learn how to support the Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation, click here.