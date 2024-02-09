WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Fire breaks out at Sanger gym, extent of damage unknown

KFSN logo
Friday, February 9, 2024
Fire breaks out at Sanger gym, extent of damage unknown
An investigation is underway after flames broke out at a business in Sanger.

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after flames broke out at a business in Sanger.

It was first reported at about 2 am Friday at the "Peaches and Queens" gym on Academy near 7th Street.

The battalion chief says the fire appears to have started in the attic of the building.

A second alarm was called in to keep the flames from spreading to adjacent buildings.

Firefighters from Fresno County and Reedley arrived moments later to assist, bringing in a ladder truck to take on the fire from above.

Academy was closed between 7th and 8th streets for crews on scene.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Related Topics

Watch Live
ON NOW