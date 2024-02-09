Fire breaks out at Sanger gym, extent of damage unknown

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after flames broke out at a business in Sanger.

It was first reported at about 2 am Friday at the "Peaches and Queens" gym on Academy near 7th Street.

The battalion chief says the fire appears to have started in the attic of the building.

A second alarm was called in to keep the flames from spreading to adjacent buildings.

Firefighters from Fresno County and Reedley arrived moments later to assist, bringing in a ladder truck to take on the fire from above.

Academy was closed between 7th and 8th streets for crews on scene.