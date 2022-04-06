Student brought loaded gun to Sanger High School, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Student brought loaded gun to Sanger High School, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A student was detained after police say he brought a gun to Sanger High School on Tuesday.

Authorities say around 1 pm, an officer was told that two students saw the boy with a gun.

The student was detained and officers found a loaded Ghost Gun, a name for an unserialized firearm that can be bought online and assembled at home.

He was booked into the Fresno County Juvenile Justice Center on multiple felony charges.

Police say the student does not have any criminal history and it is unknown why he had the gun.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sangerschool violence
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police arrest 3rd person following Sacramento mass shooting
Boy poked by dirty needle at Tulare baseball field
What you can do to help prevent catalytic converter thefts
Traveling nurse charged with killing Fresno father in hit-and-run
New director for Fresno County Department of Social Services appointed
California may empower citizens to sue over illegal firearms
Stabbing victim found in central Fresno, police investigating
Show More
Inspiring Valley dog 'Marvel' needs your help to find a home
New features come to Chukchansi Park ahead of Grizzlies' home opener
Suspect wanted in connection to 2020 double homicide
White House to extend student loan pause through August
Smart & Final to pay $175K for egg price gouging in pandemic
More TOP STORIES News