Student brought loaded gun to Sanger High School, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A student was detained after police say he brought a gun to Sanger High School on Tuesday.Authorities say around 1 pm, an officer was told that two students saw the boy with a gun.The student was detained and officers found a loaded Ghost Gun, a name for an unserialized firearm that can be bought online and assembled at home.He was booked into the Fresno County Juvenile Justice Center on multiple felony charges.Police say the student does not have any criminal history and it is unknown why he had the gun.