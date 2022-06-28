Sanger community raising funds for popular Mexican restaurant hit by fire

Velasco's Mexican Restaurant has served the community from its location on Academy for nearly two decades.
But now the restaurant is dealing with the costs of major damage from a fire last Tuesday.
In an attempt to stop the flames, crews were forced to gut the inside.
Matt Velasco took over the restaurant from his father after his death in 2019.
Right now, there's a GoFundMe set up to help get the landmark back up and running.
So far, residents have donated more than $3,100 - they're working to raise around $10,000.