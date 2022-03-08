Man dropped off at Sanger police station with gunshot wound

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Detectives are investigating after a man was dropped off at the Sanger Police Department with a gunshot wound.Officers say the shooting happened in the area of K and Fourth street around 3:30 Monday afternoon.The victim was picked up by his friend, who drove him to police headquarters.First responders eventually rushed the man in his 30's to a nearby hospital.The victim's condition is unknown but he was alert and speaking with officers.There is no description of the suspected gunman at this time.