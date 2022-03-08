Man dropped off at Sanger police station with gunshot wound

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Detectives are investigating after a man was dropped off at the Sanger Police Department with a gunshot wound.
Officers say the shooting happened in the area of K and Fourth street around 3:30 Monday afternoon.
The victim was picked up by his friend, who drove him to police headquarters.
First responders eventually rushed the man in his 30's to a nearby hospital.
The victim's condition is unknown but he was alert and speaking with officers.
There is no description of the suspected gunman at this time.
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News