Fresno County Sheriff's Office warning community of new texting scam

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is warning about a new texting scam, threatening people with obscene images and threats to extort money.

Authorities have taken several reports of someone sending disturbing and violent photos, along with harsh language.

They also often include personal information, referencing family members or where the person lives.

The sheriff's office wants to remind you this information is often available with a simple search online.

If you receive one of these messages, you can report it on their website.
