Scammers targeting people wanting to donate to fallen Lemoore officer fundraiser

LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Lemoore Police Department is warning people of a despicable phone scam.Crooks posing as local police officers collecting money on behalf of fallen officers."It is sad that people are trying to take advantage of a tragic loss for us," said Lemoore Police Cpl. Anthony Braly.Crooks are taking advantage of the recent death of Lemoore Police Officer Jonathan Diaz.Diaz was shot and killed by his friend Ramiro Trevino Junior at a birthday party on Nov. 4. He attempted to break up a fight between Trevino and his girlfriend."When you pair it with the timing and the funeral is this week, it is obvious that somebody is trying to take advantage of that," said Cpl. Braly.According to police, one person has reported the scam in Lemoore, but they believe many others have also been targeted."Luckily she caught on to what was occurring and did her own research and was not a victim," said Cpl. Braly.Investigators now need the public's help to catch those responsible. If anyone gets one of these calls they are asked to document what they are told, then call Lemoore Police."Do not give out any personal information at any time for any reason when it comes to somebody eliciting something to you over the phone," explained Cpl. Braly.Police want to remind people that they don't call people directly asking for money.Anyone who wants to donate to Diaz' family can do so through PORAC the Police Officers Research Association of California.Officer Diaz will be laid to rest this week.A public viewing will take place Thursday from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. at Saint Peter Prince of the Apostles Catholic Church followed by his funeral on Friday.