This is what monstrous Hurricane Milton looks like from the space station

In stunning video footage taken by NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick, Hurricane Milton is seen from space as it makes its way toward landfall.

In stunning video footage taken by NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick, Hurricane Milton is seen from space as it makes its way toward landfall.

In stunning video footage taken by NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick, Hurricane Milton is seen from space as it makes its way toward landfall.

In stunning video footage taken by NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick, Hurricane Milton is seen from space as it makes its way toward landfall.

The best view of Hurricane Milton may come from 250 miles above Earth.

TRACK THE STORM | Hurricane Milton live updates

Milton, which is churning off the western coast of Florida, was captured by external cameras on the International Space Station just before 9 a.m. ET. The massive storm clouds can be seen heading for landfall somewhere just south of Tampa, near Sarasota.

NASA Astronaut Matthew Dominick shared what Hurricane Milton looks like from the International Space Station.

The ISS seems to be slowly floating over the monstrous storm, but it's actually traveling in orbit at about 17,500 mph.

Milton is expected to make landfall as early as 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Sen, which also has camera on the space station, shared a timelapse video filmed with its 4K cameras on Wednesday morning.

The trip over Milton was the only one it will make in orbit on Wednesday, and likely the last before landfall.

NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick, whose return to Earth from the ISS on Crew-8 was delayed a few days by Milton, also captured timelapse video Wednesday morning from the SpaceX Dragon Endeavor.

Milton was a Category 3 storm at 5 p.m ET. on Wednesday with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph. It was moving northeast at 17 mph.

A record-breaking storm surge of up to 12 feet is expected for Tampa Bay and Fort Myers. Storm surge could reach a life-threatening 15 feet near Sarasota.

Officials in more than a dozen counties along the western coast of Florida are issuing mandatory evacuation orders ahead of the storm.

Heavy rain -- up to 18 inches -- is expected to inundate parts of central Florida, bringing a high risk of flash flooding.

ABC News' Gina Sunseri contributed to this report.