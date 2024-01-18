LA Innocence Project takes up notorious Scott Peterson murder case

Laci Peterson, who was 8 months pregnant, went missing from her Modesto home in 2002.

SAN FRANCISCO (KFSN) -- ABC News has learned the Los Angeles Innocence Project has taken up the notorious case of convicted wife killer Scott Peterson in new court filings.

The group is seeking evidence from the original trial.

Back in 2022, Peterson was denied a new trial over the murder of his wife, Laci, and unborn son. At the center of that request for a new trial was whether a juror lied when she told the court she had never been involved in a domestic violence case.

Superior Court Judge Anne-Christine Massullo denied Peterson, 50, "relief" in his appeal based on stealth juror accusations. He will not get a new trial. He cannot appeal and now has 120 days to submit any new evidence.

Scott claimed he had been out fishing in San Francisco Bay when his wife disappeared, not far from where Laci's body and unborn child were found washed ashore.

