homicide

Second inmate dies after attack by fellow inmate at Corcoran prison facility

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities say the second inmate involved in an attack at the California Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison in Corcoran last week has died from his injuries.

A homicide investigation was opened after officials say 41-year-old Jonathan Watson attacked two other inmates with a weapon, causing severe injuries to their heads.

As both men were rushed to a local hospital, 48-year-old David Bobb died from his injuries. State prison officials say he was serving a life sentence for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The second inmate was in critical condition at the hospital but later died from his injuries. His name has not been released.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the attack. Watson was transferred to Corcoran from Humboldt County, serving time for first-degree murder.

Editor's Note: The video above is from an earlier version of the story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
corcoranhomicide
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE
Victim of Fresno's first homicide of 2020 had just enlisted for Army
Porterville woman charged with homicide one week after deadly DUI crash
Shanann Watts' family denounces upcoming Lifetime movie
Arsonist sets fire to Fresno home days after man was murdered on front lawn
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Trump impeachment trial opening arguments begin
1-year-old baby dies in bathtub in central Fresno hotel
Man airlifted to hospital after being shot in car in Orosi
Friends and family shocked after man drives off ledge at San Joaquin River
Coronavirus kills 17 in China; US has 1 confirmed case by CDC
Suspects threaten driver, teen passenger after Visalia road rage incident
CHP: Driver may have been high on drugs during fatal police chase
Show More
1 person detained in connection to deadly stabbing outside Bakersfield high school
Tulare Co. brothers killed man because he was gang dropout, court documents say
3.6-magnitude earthquake hits Southern California
Monty Python star Terry Jones dies at 77
Ill. Supreme Court hears case of teacher denied maternity leave for child born in summer
More TOP STORIES News