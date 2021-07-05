Detectives arrest 21-year-old for robbing Selma fruit vendor

The crime was caught on camera last month.
Authorities say 21-year-old Jonathan Morales-Corvera is the man seen on video using a baseball bat to threaten the vendor into giving him and another suspect money.
Morales-Corvera was booked into the Fresno County Jail on robbery charges.
Meanwhile, detectives are still searching for the second man seen with a gun during the robbery.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.