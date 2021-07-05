armed robbery

Detectives arrest 21-year-old for robbing Selma fruit vendor

EMBED <>More Videos

Detectives arrest 21-year-old for robbing Selma fruit vendor

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's detectives arrested one of the men accused of robbing a fruit vendor in Selma.

The crime was caught on camera last month.

Authorities say 21-year-old Jonathan Morales-Corvera is the man seen on video using a baseball bat to threaten the vendor into giving him and another suspect money.

RELATED: Video shows 2 armed men robbing Selma fruit vendor
EMBED More News Videos

Fresno County sheriff's detectives are searching for two men who robbed a Selma fruit vendor last month.



Morales-Corvera was booked into the Fresno County Jail on robbery charges.

Meanwhile, detectives are still searching for the second man seen with a gun during the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
selmafresno countyarrestrobberyarmed robbery
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARMED ROBBERY
1 shot by gunmen during armed robbery at Visalia store
19-year-old arrested for Fresno armed robberies, shooting
2 injured after gunman breaks into SE Fresno home
19-year-old wanted for series of Fresno armed robberies
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Show More
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
More TOP STORIES News