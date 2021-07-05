Detectives arrest 21-year-old for robbing Selma fruit vendor

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=10855729" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fresno County sheriff's detectives are searching for two men who robbed a Selma fruit vendor last month.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's detectives arrested one of the men accused of robbing a fruit vendor in Selma.The crime was caught on camera last month.Authorities say 21-year-old Jonathan Morales-Corvera is the man seen on video using a baseball bat to threaten the vendor into giving him and another suspect money.Morales-Corvera was booked into the Fresno County Jail on robbery charges.Meanwhile, detectives are still searching for the second man seen with a gun during the robbery.Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.