sleep

7 hours of sleep is ideal for middle-aged and older adults, research suggests

The team found that people who slept for longer or shorter durations had poorer cognitive performance and mental health.
EMBED <>More Videos

Study finds 7 hours of sleep is ideal for middle-aged and older adults

Seven hours of consistent sleep is ideal for people in their middle age and upward, research from the University of Cambridge suggests.

Scientists examined data from nearly 500,000 adults between the ages of 38 and 73 for the study.

The team found that seven hours per night was the optimal amount for cognitive performance and mental health. It also helps keep the brain healthy by removing waste products, according to the study.

Researches say that lack of sleep may also hamper the brain's ability to rid itself of toxins.

People who experience anxiety and depression slept for longer or shorter durations, according to researchers.

Professor Barbara Sahakian from the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Cambridge is one of the study's authors, and says that getting a good night's sleep is not only important at any age, but particularly important as people age.

"Finding ways to improve sleep for older people could be crucial to helping them maintain good mental health and wellbeing and avoiding cognitive decline, particularly for patients with psychiatric disorders and dementias," Sahakian said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthdepressionstudyresearchmental healthsleep
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
SLEEP
IKEA staff, customers have sleepover during snowstorm
Shape-shifting concept car transforms into ultimate napping experience
Tesla driver ticketed for sleeping while on autopilot, police say
Are you having strange dreams? Google says you're not alone
TOP STORIES
Fire damages Visalia businesses, including beloved Mexican restaurant
NFL legend and former Bulldog Lorenzo Neal arrested for DUI again
Man stabbed to death as family fight turns deadly in Fresno
Man tried to kidnap 14-yr-old girl from Merced parking lot, police say
Tulare County deputies shoot, injure man armed with knife
Selma man now facing charges for murdering both his parents
Pet duck helps find body of missing woman; granddaughter charged
Show More
Man seen on video snatching dog from CA home sells beloved pet for $20
McDonald's from 1950s found during home renovations
Fresno County now has a brand new animal shelter
Pelosi leads delegation to Kyiv and Poland; vows U.S. support
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
More TOP STORIES News