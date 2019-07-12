homicide investigation

Several arrested and 17 guns seized in connection with deadly shooting at Porterville bar

The Porterville Police Department has seized 17 guns and made several arrests in connection to a deadly bar shooting.

Police say early Wednesday morning officers were called to The Mecca, a bar on Main Street, for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived they found Esteban Diaz, 32, suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Emergency crews arrived and pronounced Diaz dead at the scene.

During the investigation, witnesses told police that the suspect walked up behind Diaz and shot him.

Investigators were also able to obtain surveillance video from the bar that captured the shooting.

Police served multiple search warrants that resulted in several arrests and the seizure of 17 guns, including handguns, rifles and assault rifles.

Also, officers found hundreds of rounds of ammunition, cocaine, a ballistic vest, and ski masks.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are anticipated.

If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, you are urged to call the Porterville Police Department and ask to speak with Corporal Rose Gurule at (559) 782-7400.
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
