Several mountain school districts on snow day for Monday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several mountain community school districts will observe a snow day on March 6.

Here is what schools will be closed:

Bass Lake School District

School will be canceled on Monday, March 6 for OES, OCI, Wasuma, and Fresno flats.

The district says the recent snow, in addition to the inches the area has received, is making bus stops unreachable.

Officials hope to be able to return to school on Tuesday.

Yosemite Unified School District

All Yosemite Unified School District schools will be closed except Rivergold Elementary School on Monday due to weather conditions.

The district is hoping to reopen schools on Tuesday.

District and school offices will be open.

Mariposa County Unified School District

All schools in MCUSD will be closed Monday, March 6.

The district says the decision was made to reflect Governor Gavin Newsom's State of Emergency proclamation for Mariposa County and the National Weather Service's Winter Storm Warning.

