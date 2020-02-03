crime

Shooting at a San Francisco bar during Super Bowl LIV

By
SAN FRANCISCO -- During the last minutes of the game, shots rang out inside a San Francisco bar.

At 7:04 pm on Sunday, San Francisco sheriff's deputies and San Francisco police officers responded to a shooting where several witnesses say they heard between 4-5 gunshots.

"It was like bang, bang, bang, yeah it was consecutive," said Ravi Sharma.

Sharma was next door to the bar at Zaika's Indian restaurant hiding in the kitchen with three others.

"We ran into the kitchen. Yeah, it was kind of weird. We were just like what's going on? Should we lock the doors, is the shooter going to come inside here? We had no idea what was going on," said Sharma.

Off-camera, several people who were watching the game inside the bar said the suspect got into a fight with a woman, was kicked out of the bar, came back in and began shooting.

A bullet hole can be seen on the bar's glass door.

SFPD confirmed the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, ran into a light pole and was later arrested.

A firearm was recovered. No injuries were reported.

Before the shooting, a strong SFPD presence was seen throughout Mission District. Officers were facilitating SFMTA's street closures of Mission Street between Cesar Chavez and 21st street. As well as, 24th street between Barlett and Potrero Avenue.

"Mission is one of the areas we are going to be focused on. We are all throughout the city thought. We have many cops available here today. There was no discretionary time off for police officers," said Officer Joseph Tomlinson.

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl 2020 here.

SUPER BOWL STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arrestcrimebarshootingsuper bowl 2020party
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Woman stole 7 bottles of alcohol from Rite Aid store, police say
Man fatally shot in Lindsay last weekend, police say
Burglary suspect fleeing police crashes car into Visalia home
UPDATE: Man dies after being shot in the neck in Huron
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed, 5 wounded in shooting on Greyhound bus near Lebec
Fresno Police handcuffed 16-year-old with autism after he had seizure, mom says
Trump impeachment vote likely Wednesday as Senate rejects witnesses
DUI driver slams into police cruiser in downtown Fresno
LIVE: Mike Bloomberg makes Fresno campaign stop
Stabbing victim found in backyard of downtown Fresno home
Man arrested in Parlier on multiple sex offense charges
Show More
Woman stole 7 bottles of alcohol from Rite Aid store, police say
Merced police searching for missing elderly woman
Man shot in southeast Fresno after allegedly trying to record altercation
Beyoncé, Jay-Z sit during national anthem at Super Bowl
Watch: Best Super Bowl commercials of 2020
More TOP STORIES News