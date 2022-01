FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have identified the man who was shot and killed in central Fresno last Friday as 31-year-old James Neise.Police say they received a ShotSpotter notification of four gunshots near Van Ness and Belmont.They found Neise in an alleyway. He had been shot multiple times.He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.Officials say Neise was from Orange Cove. Investigators are working to determine why he was in central Fresno and what led up to the homicide.