Man shot while walking to market in central Fresno, taken to hospital

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police says one man was shot in central Fresno Saturday afternoon.Authorities responded to a call just before 5:30 p.m. near E. Tyler Ave. and Augusta, saying the man was walking to the market when he heard three to four shots.After hearing the gunshots, the man realized he was shot in the upper body. He ran back to the house he was at and contacted police.Police say they are still trying to figure out what led to this shooting. The man was sent to CRMC and his condition is unknown.