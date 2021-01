FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A car-to-car shooting in central Fresno put a man in the hospitalPolice say the gunfire broke out just before 1 am Sunday -- near the intersection of Tulare and First.The suspect shot into the victim's car before driving off from the scene.The gunshot victim arrived at CRMC a few minutes later. They are expected to survive.Police have not provided a suspect description.