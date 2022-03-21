homicide

Deputies identify man killed at Merced County gas station; 1 arrested

EMBED <>More Videos

Man dies from gunshot wound at Merced County gas station

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting at a gas station over the weekend.

Officials say Marcus Osby is accused of shooting and killing a Merced musician, 30-year-old Mark Strauss Jr., who went by the stage name of Buddha.

Deputies were called to the corner of Oakland and Beachwood, north of Merced, at around 6 pm on Sunday.

Neighbors called 911, reporting dozens of shots being fired.

The victim died at the scene.

Osby got away before deputies arrived, investigators said.

.
Authorities say Osby was arrested in 2018 for the 2007 murder of Duane Caradine. The Merced County District Attorney's Office later dropped the charges because of issues with a witness.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
merced countyfatal shootinghomicideshooting
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE
Family holds vigil for 8-year-old Sophia Mason
30-year-old woman shot and killed in Porterville
Fresno police release new details about December 2020 homicide
Man convicted of 3 Visalia murders sentenced to death
TOP STORIES
Police searching for man who kidnapped his ex-girlfriend in Fresno
Police identify man shot and killed in central Fresno
Judge Jackson confronts senators at historic SCOTUS hearing
Man arrested for shooting during Fresno basketball game
Authorities investigating break-in at Fresno's Sisk Courthouse
Funeral to be held for longtime Fowler mayor Monday
Warm-up on the way, possible record-breaking heat
Show More
More than 500 workers on strike at Chevron refinery in NorCal
Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol
Chinese airliner with 132 aboard crashes, officials say
Family holds vigil for 8-year-old Sophia Mason
Family of 1-year-old diagnosed with cerebral palsy raising awareness
More TOP STORIES News