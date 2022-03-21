Deputies identify man killed at Merced County gas station; 1 arrested

Officials say Marcus Osby is accused of shooting and killing a Merced musician, 30-year-old Mark Strauss Jr., who went by the stage name of Buddha.
Deputies were called to the corner of Oakland and Beachwood, north of Merced, at around 6 pm on Sunday.
Neighbors called 911, reporting dozens of shots being fired.
The victim died at the scene.
Osby got away before deputies arrived, investigators said.
Authorities say Osby was arrested in 2018 for the 2007 murder of Duane Caradine. The Merced County District Attorney's Office later dropped the charges because of issues with a witness.
