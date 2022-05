LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting in Lemoore.It happened before 7 pm Sunday on Lemoore Avenue near G Street.Investigators said they found evidence of a shooting in the area after a gunshot victim showed up at the hospital in Hanford.The extent of the victim's injuries wasn't immediately known. Police have not released his name.Detectives are still working to determine what led up to the shooting.