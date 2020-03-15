shooting

Victim recovering in hospital after shooting in Merced County neighborhood

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A gunshot victim is recovering in the hospital after a shooting in a Merced County neighborhood.

Deputies say the shooting happened near Drake and Antley around 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

When they arrived they found a gunshot victim and rushed them to the hospital for treatment.

That victim is expected to survive their injuries.

Deputies don't have a suspect description, but witnesses say they saw a car driving quickly out of the neighborhood after the shooting.

Deputies aren't identifying the victim at this hour.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
merced countymerced countyshooting
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Man shot while standing at bus stop in Visalia, police say
Man says he was shot in Sanger, found in east central Fresno
Damage from shooting in central Fresno sends innocent child to hospital
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News