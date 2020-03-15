Victim recovering in hospital after shooting in Merced County neighborhood

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A gunshot victim is recovering in the hospital after a shooting in a Merced County neighborhood.
Deputies say the shooting happened near Drake and Antley around 1 a.m. Sunday morning.
When they arrived they found a gunshot victim and rushed them to the hospital for treatment.
That victim is expected to survive their injuries.
Deputies don't have a suspect description, but witnesses say they saw a car driving quickly out of the neighborhood after the shooting.
Deputies aren't identifying the victim at this hour.
