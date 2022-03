MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been hospitalized after police say a group of suspects opened fire on him while he was driving in Merced.It happened just after 10:30 pm on Monday near 11th Street and E Street.Merced police say the 28-year-old victim was driving when the group approached him and began firing shots toward him.The man was hit at least once by the gunfire.He drove to G and 11th Streets and flagged down someone for help. He is being treated at a hospital and is expected to recover.Officers have not yet determined a motive for the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Merced Police Department.