FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating after two men were shot in central Fresno on Wednesday night.Officers responded to Shotspotter reports at Glenn and Cambridge Avenues near Fresno City College around 10:13 pm.The victims are two men, one in his 40s and another in his 50s.Both were taken to Community Regional Medical Center in downtown Fresno. Their conditions have not been released.Multiple officers were on the scene working to determine what led up to the shooting.Glenn is closed between Cambridge and Yale Avenues. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.