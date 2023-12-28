Shoplifting suspects arrested after chase and crash in Fresno

Two people are in custody after shoplifting in Clovis then leading officers on a chase before crashing their car in Fresno.

Two people are in custody after shoplifting in Clovis then leading officers on a chase before crashing their car in Fresno.

Two people are in custody after shoplifting in Clovis then leading officers on a chase before crashing their car in Fresno.

Two people are in custody after shoplifting in Clovis then leading officers on a chase before crashing their car in Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people are in custody after shoplifting in Clovis then leading officers on a chase before crashing their car in Fresno.

Officers were called to a store near Clovis and Shaw just before 4 pm Wednesday for a shoplifting.

The caller told dispatchers two men ran out of the store with hundreds of dollars of baby formula and left in a car.

Officers spotted that car on Shaw and tried to pull them over, but they sped off.

A pursuit began but was called off a short time later.

Minutes after that, a Clovis Police Detective spotted a crash at Clovis and Shields, involving the suspect's car.

With the help of Fresno police officers and Fresno County Sheriff's deputies, 32-year-old Justin Deger and 28-year-old Dylan Ray were arrested nearby and later booked into the Fresno County Jail.

The stolen baby formula was returned to the store.