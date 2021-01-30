Shopping

Last chance at Amazon holiday returns

Did procrastination get the best of you for holiday returns? Fortunately, Amazon made returning a bit more stress-free and convenient this year.

But, customers should not wait much longer to make those returns. The company extended the last day for holiday returns until Jan. 31.

This only applies for purchases made between Oct. 1 through Dec. 31.

Amazon will automatically refund up to $20 for postage costs when sending items back.

If customers return a defective, damaged or incorrect item, they will be refunded the full postage cost, as well as the import fees deposit once the return is processed.

According to their store policy, it may take up to 25 days for an item to reach them once returned. Once the item is received, it takes two business days for the refund to be processed and three to five days for the refund amount to show up in the customer's account.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingamazonholiday shoppingshoppingonline shopping
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Two killed, one injured in shooting at house party in SE Fresno
Police searching for missing 71-year-old Sanger man with medical conditions
54-year-old man killed in solo-car crash in Fresno Co., CHP says
Snowy conditions in Shaver Lake brings much-needed boost for businesses
Neighbors help put out fire at central Fresno apartment complex
Selma family reunited with dog four years after she was stolen
Pedestrian hit and killed by car on Highway 99 in Merced County
Show More
Central CA storm: Highway 168 reopens, per CHP
Local program helps high school students prepare for college
Heartbroken family grieves Fresno Vietnam War vet who died of COVID-19
77-year-old man hit by car in Merced, police say
23-year-old man shot and killed in central Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News