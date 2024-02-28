Drivers urged to prepare as snow levels expected to drop

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Snow levels are expected to drop this weekend, and officials are warning travelers to use caution on the roadways.

Snow-capped mountains overlooking the San Joaquin Valley are expected to become a more familiar sight at lower elevations.

"There is a mountain that is between Coarsegold and Oakhurst that does get snow. If we get snow at that level, that area does tend to get a little icy," said California Highway Patrol Sgt. Chris Wynveen.

Construction projects in and around the Oakhurst area remain minimal, but one major project remains.

"Road 274, which connects the town of North Fork to the north side of Bass Lake, is a section where the road washed out two storms ago, so about two years ago," said Wynveen.

With snow levels dropping, a top concern for CHP is unprepared drivers not familiar with the terrain.

"They go into Yosemite to enjoy their vacation or their time in Yosemite, and a storm hits that is typically predicted to hit, and now they're trying to come out of Yosemite, and they're not properly equipped," Wynveen explained.

"You know it's snowing, make sure you have chains, make sure you have food and water in case you do get stuck somewhere," said Marcele Price, who lives in Coarsegold.

Locals know to take warnings seriously and understand the risk of venturing out in snowy conditions.

"People think, 'Oh, we can cruise along, it's fine.' Then they hit a really bad spot, and they're in the ditch, or they're in the back of somebody else's car, and they weren't invited," said Price.

