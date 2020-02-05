Weather

Snow Moon: How to see 1st supermoon of 2020

The so-called "snow moon," the first supermoon of the year, will shine in the sky the night of Feb. 8-9.

Over the years, the full moon has been given nicknames for each month based on the time of year. February's full moon has been dubbed the snow moon since snowfall is usually at its heaviest in the Northern Hemisphere during February.

And this year's "snow moon" is extra special! It's the first of four supermoons in a row, from February to May.

RELATED: Keep an eye out for these February astronomy events

A supermoon occurs when the moon is at its closest approach to Earth, according to AccuWeather. The moon's orbit is not a perfect circle, so there are times when the moon is closer or farther from Earth. Those periods are known as perigee and apogee, respectively.

This makes a supermoon appear about 14% larger and 30% brighter than the average full moon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweathersupermoonu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News