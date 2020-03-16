society

Bitwise Industries volunteers to deliver groceries to sick, elderly in the Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Bitwise Industries has stepped up to help people across the Valley during the coronavirus outbreak.

The local technology hub announced Sunday it will deliver groceries to those who are elderly or sick.

Bitwise team members are volunteering to pick up groceries for people in Madera, Fresno and Tulare counties.

"We realize this is a difficult time for many. Our team at Bitwise is here to help," the company wrote on Twitter.



Those in need of grocery assistance can send their name, address and shopping list to groceries@bitwiseindustries.com or call 559-460-7809.
