Clovis North students create 3D printed prosthetic device to help fifth-grade musician

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Students in the Clovis North High School robotics program joined together to help a fifth-grade student achieve his dream of playing an instrument.Ty Rabena is missing his right hand but has very much wanted to play the bass as part of his school's orchestra.When the Clovis North's robotics program heard about this, they knew they had to help. So, they decided to use their 3D printer to make a bow-string holder that would help Ty maneuver the bass bow.After a few weeks of work, the Clovis North students visited Oraze Elementary and presented Ty with his new prosthetic device.