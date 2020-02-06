society

Clovis teacher passes after long battle with cancer, husband says

FILE - Vargas was diagnosed when she was 32-years-old, just months after her daughter, Everly, was born.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Unified teacher, Allison Vargas, passed away Thursday morning after a long battle with stage four colon cancer, her husband said on social media.

"We are all going to dearly miss her as a Mother, a Wife, and a Teacher," her husband wrote. "Thank you all for your thoughts, prayers, and support."

Vargas was diagnosed when she was 32-years-old, just months after her daughter, Everly, was born.

She was a sixth-grade teacher at Bud Rank Elementary.

Benefit dinners were held to help Vargas with her battle last year. In December, doctors put her in hospice care, and a bake sale was held to help pay for her funeral.

A legacy fund has been set up in Allison's name on GoFundMe.
