Organization to hold benefit to help Clovis Unified teacher battling cancer

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Toys and clothing are up for auction, and it's all to help a Clovis Unified teacher in her fight to beat cancer."I'm not the kind of person that asks for help, so its been nice to have people to be there and help anyways," said Allison Vargas.Helping One Woman is holding two benefit dinners to help Allison Vargas, who is battling colon cancer.She was diagnosed when she was 32-years-old, just months after her daughter, Everly, was born."I've been told, you've got lesions on your liver, don't think its cancer. Then you get that phone call, and it's a complete shock. It's that fear of the unknown being a young mom," Vargas said.The organization helps women who've suffered an irreplaceable loss, including an illness.Group leaders planned a dinner for Tuesday to honor and help Vargas, and chapter leader Lisa Garver says seats filled up in just a few hours."Having people reach out to our Facebook, email phone calls. We saw there was a need or another evening. So we've actually met capacity now for Monday night as well," Garver said.Sponsors quickly got to work and started collecting money contributions as well as gifts for a silent auction.Since Vargas was only able to return to Bud Rank Elementary School as a part-time teacher, the money will go toward her battle."One woman with $10 can buy another woman lunch, 10 women with $10 can buy another woman's groceries, but 100 women with $10 can truly make a difference in another woman's life," said chapter leader Cathy Horn.Vargas is on her 12th round of chemotherapy, and she and her family are staying positive.She says the outpour of support is helping her push forward."It helps give me a lot of courage, and more reason to fight," Vargas said.