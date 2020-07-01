FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Fresno has launched a new program offering financial aid to help residents who've been affected by the coronavirus pandemic avoid losing their homes.
Families can receive up to $3,000 through the grant program to help pay for housing-related expenses. Individuals may also apply for up to $1,500 in aid.
Those who wish to apply for the Housing Retention grants must be "income eligible," officials said. For families, you must have a median family income of $61,700. You can see the break down of eligibility for the grants by clicking here.
Fresno City Council members Miguel Arias, Esmeralda Soria and Luis Chavez proposed the allocation of $1.5 million of the city's funding from the federal CARES Act to be used for the program.
Interested applicants can contact the following organizations to apply:
Partner Organizations Reading and Beyond - 559-214-0317
The Fresno Center - 559-898-2565
Centro La Familia - 559-237-2961
Education & Leadership Foundation - 559-291-5428
Jakara Movement - 559-549-4088
West Fresno Family Resource Center - 559-621-2967
Fresno families hit by COVID-19 could receive $3,000 in aid for housing payments
