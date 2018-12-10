Heavy metal band Metallica provides 70,000 meals to food bank while in Fresno

Thank you to all the fans at #MetInFresno for raising this money with us. @cencalfoodbank says this donation will help provide 70,000 meals in their community. What a way to end 2018 on the road! #MetallicaGivesBack #AWMH https://t.co/tHR0egaGWr — Metallica (@Metallica) December 10, 2018

The legendary heavy metal band -- Metallica -- gave Fresno more than a great show over the weekend at the Save Mart Center.The Bay Area rockers' non-profit foundation also helped feed local families.The members of Metallica tweeted out this message on Monday:"Thank you to all the fans at #MetInFresno for raising this money with us."The Central California Food Bank says this donation will help provide 70,000 meals in their community.What a way to end 2018 on the road!"The donation totaled $10,000.Metallica's "All Within My Hands" Foundation is focused on helping communities which have supported the band for years.