SOCIETY

Is Mendota the worst place to live? Residents say that's a distorted view

EMBED </>More Videos

USA Today listed the 50 worst cities in the country, and rated Mendota as the least desirable place to live.

By
MENDOTA, Calif. (KFSN) --
If you live in just about any city in California's Central Valley, your town is likely to end up on somebody's 'worst of' list.

From the poorest to the fattest, to well, now, the worst.

In Mendota, it's a distinction folks we spoke with don't agree with.

According to USA Today, Mendota's high poverty rate and high crime statistics are among the reasons it's the least desirable place to live in the United States. Mendota Mayor Robert Silva has a problem with that.

"So they get statistics that there's high unemployment crime in the area and all that, which is negative, it's not true. Our crime rate is way down, the city is continuing to thrive, more businesses are coming into the community," Silva said.

Mendota has a population of about 11,000.

Silva says the unemployment rate of 15 percent is distorted because of the seasonal nature of agricultural work.

As for crime, the paper notes about 60 violent crimes per year for every ten thousand people. Fresno averages about 56. According to the Fresno County Sheriff's office, Mendota has averaged about 4 murders per year, nearly all gang-related. But, it's not the side of the city Louise Zuniga, a state employee, sees.

"I've been working here for a year and a half and I think it's a peaceful place. I know I've heard about gangs and other things going on but I am a public servant and I see nothing but hard-working, honest people here. It humbles me to serve them. I'm proud of working here," Zuniga said.

Mendota is primarily a farmworker community known as the world's cantaloupe capital. But things are changing. New homes and businesses are cropping up. Maggie Lujan grew up here, left for a few years, but then came back.

"Things are getting better as far as business goes and job opportunities. Also, there's a big ag industry out here so it's growing,' Lujan said. "So when someone says this is the worst place to live in America, it is not. Not from what I have seen. Articles like that, of course, doesn't make our community look good, but, still, we get phone calls from organizations that want to build additional homes and businesses."

Nearly half of Mendota's population lives below the poverty line, and the biggest single group are those under 18. Less than 2 percent of the population has a college degree, the lowest rate in the country. But do the statistics really tell the story?

Avenal, Firebaugh and Orange Cove made the list as being among the 50 worst places to live.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyMendota
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
What do your Valentine's Day flowers really mean?
Former inmate crochets a better future
Entire neighborhood learns how to sign with deaf baby
DNA testing company defends decision to allow police to access results
More Society
Top Stories
19-year-old Porterville man arrested for molesting a child, police believe there are other victims
Yosemite badly hit by winter storm; several services, housing facilities shut down
DMV's latest mess: Thousands pay for their driver's license renewal, but never receive a new one
Entire neighborhood learns how to sign with deaf baby
Police identify man shot and killed by officers in Madera
Joy Behar, 'The View' host, under fire for use of blackface
DNA testing company defends decision to allow police to access results
Mom convicted in death of baby found in maggot-infested diaper
Show More
VIDEO: Rat scurries through part of LA City Hall amid typhus issue
Pilot arrested before flight from London to Philadelphia
Doctor: 1 hospitalized, 7 more injured after Boiling Water Challenge
Nature of force questioned in video of Clovis student taken down by campus police
Fresno hospital fined after gauze sponge left inside patient
More News