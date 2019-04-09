Long lines outside DMV offices after computer system outage

16 offices open at 7 am today - find out if your local office is one of them. Our remaining field offices open at 8 am. Check if you can skip the line by using our online services: https://t.co/tQXkdiNQ5Q pic.twitter.com/U0Oj3ca4Jz — CA DMV (@CA_DMV) April 9, 2019

DMV offices were impacted by a connectivity issue this morning from a hardware failure at the state data center operated by the Dept of Technology. Multiple state depts impacted, including DMV, EDD & others. Issue was remedied around 9:30. We apologize for any inconvenience — CA DMV (@CA_DMV) April 9, 2019

Long lines could be seen outside several DMV offices across the state Tuesday after its computer systems crashed.According to those waiting outside, they were told if they made an appointment DMV could still process some of their requests. However, it's unknown to what extent those requests could be fulfilled.As for those who didn't make an appointment, they were told nothing could be done for them and they would have to return once the computer system was back up and running.Several took to Twitter reporting system outages in Oakland, Gardena, San Diego and San Bernardino.According to a DMV official, the outage was the result of a hardware failure at the state data center which impacted multiple state departments and the issue was remedied at 9:30 a.m.However, an ABC30 reporter was at a Fresno field office after the time of the reported fix and the issue was still ongoing.