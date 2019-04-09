Society

Long lines outside DMV offices after computer system outage

Long lines could be seen outside several DMV offices across the state Tuesday after its computer systems crashed.

According to those waiting outside, they were told if they made an appointment DMV could still process some of their requests. However, it's unknown to what extent those requests could be fulfilled.

As for those who didn't make an appointment, they were told nothing could be done for them and they would have to return once the computer system was back up and running.

Several took to Twitter reporting system outages in Oakland, Gardena, San Diego and San Bernardino.



According to a DMV official, the outage was the result of a hardware failure at the state data center which impacted multiple state departments and the issue was remedied at 9:30 a.m.



However, an ABC30 reporter was at a Fresno field office after the time of the reported fix and the issue was still ongoing.
