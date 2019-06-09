power outage

PG&E shuts off power Saturday because of fire danger

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Officials with Pacific Gas and Electric announced they would turn off power to some 26,900 customers in the Sierra Foothills Saturday night.

The Public Safety Power Shutoff will begin at 9 p.m.

PG&E shut off power to parts of three California counties Saturday morning to reduce the risk of fire in areas that have already seen some of the most destructive and deadliest wildfires.

Investigators have blamed the utility company's power lines for sparking some of those fires.

Northern California is under the first fire danger warning of the year because of hot, dry conditions and gusty winds predicted for this weekend through Sunday evening.

Once PG&E crews shut off power, they'll inspect every de-energized line before they restore power.

Areas where power will be shut off:
Butte County: Portions of Paradise, Oroville, Bangor, Forest Ranch, Chico, Berry Creek, Palermo
Yuba County: Portions of Browns Valley, Oregon House, Marysville, Wheatland, Rackerby
Nevada County: Grass Valley, Smartville, Rough and Ready, Penn Valley
El Dorado County: Portions of Pilot Hill, Greenwood, Georgetown, Cool
Placer County: Portions of Auburn and Lincoln
