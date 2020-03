PG&E suspends disconnections for unpaid bills amid COVID-19 concerns

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Pacific Gas and Electric have put a moratorium on disconnecting services for those who cannot pay their bills amid the novel coronavirus outbreak The company said, effective immediately, it will not disconnect electricity and gas for people who are unable to pay their utility bills.The suspension will apply to both residential and commercial customers and will remain in effect until further notice.Additionally, PG&E will also offer flexible payment plans to customers who may be affected as a result of COVID-19.Customers who are sick or experiencing symptoms are encouraged to use other payment options, such as going online or calling 1-877-704-8470.