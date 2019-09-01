pope francis

Pope Francis rescued by Vatican firefighters after getting stuck in elevator for 25 minutes

VATICAN CITY -- Where's the pope? He's stuck in a Vatican elevator.

Thousands of people who were gathered in St. Peter's Square for the traditional Sunday on-the-dot-of-noon appearance by Pope Francis were watching for the window of the Apostolic Palace to be thrown open so they could listen to the pope's remarks and receive his blessing. But after seven minutes, people were looking at each other quizzically: no pope?

Then Francis popped out and answered their question: "First of all I must excuse myself for being late. I was blocked in an elevator for 25 minutes."

Apparently referring to electrical power, Francis explained that there was a "drop in tension," causing the elevator to get stuck.

"Thank God the firefighters intervened," Francis said, referring to tiny Vatican City State's own fire department.

He then asked for a round of applause for his rescuers, and went ahead with his regular remarks and blessings, concluding with an announcement that he has chosen 13 churchmen to become the Church's newest cardinals.

The Vatican didn't say if the pope was alone in the elevator or accompanied by any of his aides.

RELATED: Pope explains reluctant ring kiss: Fear of spreading germs

EMBED More News Videos

Pope Francis has set the record straight about why he pulled his hand away when throngs of people lined up this week to kiss his ring: for fear of spreading germs.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyvatican citypope francisrescuepopeelevatoru.s. & worldfire rescuefirefighters
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POPE FRANCIS
Vatican law: Priests, nuns must report sex abuse, cover-up
Pope demands sex abuse claims be reported in Vatican City
Pope explains reluctant ring kiss seen in viral video
Vatican outlines next steps to fight sex abuse crisis at conclusion of historic summit
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Car-to-car shooting injures one in Fresno, victims detained
Fresno State falls to USC, 31-23 in the Bulldogs season opener
Family IDs victim of downtown Fresno DUI crash as Fresno State student
Authorities looking for inmate who escaped Fresno Co. conservation camp
CHP officers out in full force for Labor Day weekend
Death toll rises to 7 in Odessa shooting in West Texas
Firefighters battling 400-acre wildfire in Tulare County, 10 percent contained
Show More
Grape stakes, debris go up in flames in Fresno Co., firefighters battle blaze
Selma pays police chief $125,000 settlement, can't discuss why he left
Police arrest convicted car thief after long chase, but second suspect escaped
Dating in California is going to cost you, survey says
Fresno police disarm injured man using less-than-lethal weapons
More TOP STORIES News