Royal family Christmas cards: See official holiday photos of Prince William, Prince Harry's families

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex used a photo from their wedding for their Christmas card. (Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace via AP|Chris Allerton via AP)

The British royal family is sharing some Christmas cuteness: Both Prince William and Prince Harry shared their family's holiday cards on Friday.

The cards are reflective of the royal brothers' big year. For Prince Harry, it was the first Christmas card with his wife, Meghan Markle, now known as Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. The pair were married in May, and the card features a never-before-seen photo from the wedding.

For Prince William and his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, it was their first Christmas card as a family of five. Their children Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 7 months, all beamed in the sweet family pic. The photo was taken outdoors at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, England.

