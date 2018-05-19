ROYAL WEDDING

Royal Wedding 2018: All the beautiful moments from Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's wedding day

EMBED </>More Videos

From a stunning wedding dress to a moving sermon, these were the standout moments from the royal wedding. (Yui Mok/pool photo via AP)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are now The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! The couple tied the knot on Saturday at Prince George's Chapel in Windsor Castle before greeting thousands of well-wishers during a carriage ride through Windsor.

PHOTOS: Harry and Meghan's royal wedding ceremony

The ceremony began right on time at noon local time. Meghan Markle emerged wearing a stunning dress designed by Clare Waight Keller, the first female artistic director at French fashion house Givenchy. Prince Charles walked the bride down the aisle. Prince William was best man, and Prince George and Princess Charlotte were among the page boys and bridesmaids.

A passionate address given by Bishop Michael Bruce Curry from Chicago resonated with many viewers on social media. Curry, the first black leader of the Episcopal Church in the United States, honored the power of love and at one point quoted Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

"We must discover the power of love, the redemptive power of love. And when we do that, we will make of this old world a new world," Curry said.

Performers during the ceremony included The Kingdom Choir and 19-year-old cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason.
EMBED More News Videos

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rode through Windsor in a carriage following their royal wedding ceremony.



Prince Harry captured hearts when he became visibly emotional during the ceremony, wiping tears from his eyes on two separate occasions as he stood next to his wife-to-be.

The couple honored Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, throughout the ceremony. Harry handpicked forget-me-nots, Diana's favorite flower, from the private garden at Kensington Palace to include in Markle's bouquet. Lady Jane Fellowes, Diana's sister, also delivered a reading during the wedding.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the newlyweds shared a kiss, and the ever-charming Princess Charlotte waved farewell to the duke and duchess as they set off for a carriage procession through Windsor. Along the way, they passed by thousands of invited guests and members of the public who showed up to witness history.

Celebrity guests at the wedding included Oprah, George and Amal Clooney, Idris Elba, Victoria and David Beckham and Serena Williams.

PHOTOS: Celebrity guests at the royal wedding


Take a look back at all the minute-by-minute updates from the day in our live blog.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycelebrityblogRoyal Weddingroyal familyprince harryMeghan Marklecelebrity weddingsu.s. & world
ROYAL WEDDING
Meghan Markle gets coat of arms approved by the queen
Diana's view: Story behind the iconic royal wedding photo
Harry, Meghan attend first official event after wedding
Royal wedding star Bishop Michael Curry speaks to GMA
Royal wedding flowers delivered to hospice patients
More Royal Wedding
SOCIETY
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
NASA astronauts return to Earth after 197-day mission
Deputy pushed woman in wheelchair home when it ran out of power
Photo highlights push for changing tables in all bathrooms
More Society
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News