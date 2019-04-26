Children First: Programs in the Valley fighting for inclusivity for people with disabilities

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Heroes come in all sizes! Regal Theaters has a "Matinee My Way" program which offers special sensory-friendly screenings.The lights are brighter and the sound is lower."I like the movie so much, I like to see Captain Marvel," said 8-year-old Ryan Perry.The sensory-friendly movies are offered the second and fourth Saturday every month.And get your next meal at Kids Cafe 2019!Students with physical or intellectual disabilities get experience in the kitchen and serving customers."I would like to work at Costco someday maybe work at Starbucks," said Alex Whitley who participates in the Kids Cafe program.Kids Cafe serves up more than just soups and sandwiches.Kids Cafe officials say they hope their inclusivity extends beyond the café and changes the restaurant industry. They hope that one day all workplaces will include workers with disabilities.Kids Cafe is located at 2019 Mariposa Mall in Downtown Fresno.Students with disabilities take center stage at Norseman Elementary in Fresno.Every year, the deaf and hard of hearing team writes, produces and directs a play.This year's production was 'The Day the Crayons Came Home.'Students had a chance to shine in front of their peers and parents!Every year, students at Roosevelt School of the Arts include a performance designed for kids and adults with special needs.This year's production was 'Shrek the Musical!'