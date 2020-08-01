wedding

Bass Lake resort will host one couple's wedding for free if they've had to cancel due to COVID-19

The Pines Resort on Bass Lake is offering to host an all-inclusive micro-wedding for one lucky couple for free.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's heartbreaking enough to have your wedding canceled due to COVID-19.

But when you're left with the loss of thousands of dollars you invested in your dream day... it's a setback that's driven many couples to tears and despair.

That's why a Valley resort is offering a lifeline for a couple whose big day got canceled without a refund due to the pandemic.

The micro-wedding will have 20 guests, which usually costs $6,000 at the resort.

If your wedding was canceled due to coronavirus-related circumstances and you did not get a refund, then you qualify for the giveaway.

Applications are being accepted until August 20th and the winning couple will be announced by September 15th.

You can get more information and fill out an application on the Pines Resort's website.

The novel coronavirus has wreaked havoc on the wedding industry, causing many venues and vendors to go under or uncertain about their future due to cancellations, and leaving several couples without their special day.
