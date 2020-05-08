Local wedding industry hit hard by COVID-19 cancellations

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- For many planning a wedding, the pandemic has been a tearful time filled with changing dates and shifting plans.One local venue owner has asked the Fresno County Board of Supervisors to allow a small wedding at the end of this month.For the first time in more than three decades, Wolf Lakes Park east of Clovis is empty."I'm the third generation in this business. We've put our blood, sweat and tears into this business," says Elyse Griffin.Elyse, along with her brother Jordan, the main chef and their dad, have developed a social distancing plan that they think will keep people safe.Their property sits on 56 acres.Love is patient- that's the message Kylie Harbin and her fiancé sent to guests announcing they must postpone exchanging vows."This is something that every bride looks forward to, and you spend so much time and effort planning everything and then to have to move everything to a completely different season, completely different time," says Harbin.Her father, Craig Harbin, says, "Everything's been canceled - her bridal shower, her bachelorette parties, her graduation from Fresno State - so we're just hoping to give her something on May 29th."Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig is trying to make it happen."The health officer is looking at these plans, and he appreciates all of the work that businesses like Wolf Lakes are doing. But right now it's in a grey area whether or not we can approve or allow businesses like Wolf Lakes to open up again," Magsig says.The pandemic has sent panic through the entire local wedding industry."Most of my clients right now - we have a Plan B, or we're starting to prepare a Plan B. I've now moved into fall weddings where they are starting to panic, not knowing what to do," says Cassandra Turner of Weddings by Cassandra.Adds Lorrie Yamada, owner of Kikku Floral:"Every day you wake up, and you're just waiting to see what's going to happen. So we're all living on the edge basically and trying to remain calm so that we can assure our couples that we got this."For these business owners, the uncertainty has been the most troubling part of the pandemic. Not knowing for sure when they can reopen their business and resume their livelihoods.