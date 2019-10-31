Society

Senior home has piles of candy for trick-or-treaters

WEBSTER, Texas -- They asked for candy and America answered! Now, they need enough trick-or-treaters to eat it all.

Residents at a Texas assisted living center want to make Halloween unforgettable for kids in their community.

Heartis Clear Lake asked for candy donations so its residents can hand out enough for every child in the neighborhood.

Now, they have piles of candy and are worried they may not have enough trick-or-treaters.



"We need trick-or-treaters," read the signs in orange and black.

The center now has so much candy, it's certain all 141 people living there will be able to pass out candy on Halloween.

Candy has come in from all over the country.

They will have a moon walk, games, food and of course candy from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m for kids.
