Coronavirus

Valley schools offering free meals to students during closures amid COVID-19 outbreak

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several school districts in the Central Valley have closed to prevent the spreading of the novel coronavirus. Students who rely on free school lunches will still be able to pick up meals from several school sites.

RELATED: Coronavirus updates: List of school, college and hospital closures and changes in Central California

The following school districts are providing free lunches to children:

All schools are listed in alphabetical order.

Central Unified

Central Unified is offering a drive-thru and pick-up system for students to pick up lunch, and breakfast for the following morning, Monday through Friday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Children ages 1-18 are eligible to receive a meal. Children must be present to pick up a meal. Lunches will be distributed at these sites:

  • Biola-Pershing Elementary
  • Central High School East
  • Hanh Phan Tilley Elementary
  • James K. Polk Elementary
  • Teague Elementary
  • William Saroyan Elementary


    • Clovis Unified

    As of Tuesday, March 17, Clovis Unified will begin breakfast and lunch meal service at every high school and the following elementary schools:

  • Clovis Elementary
  • Cole
  • Fancher Creek
  • Jefferson
  • Lincoln
  • Mickey Cox
  • Miramonte
  • Mountain View
  • Nelson
  • Pinedale
  • Sierra Vista
  • Tarpey
  • Temperance-Kutner
  • Weldon.


    • Fresno Unified

    Administrators say breakfast and lunch will be served at all school sites during their regularly scheduled times on Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17.

    Starting Wednesday, March 18, meals will be distributed in a grab-and-go method. Further details will be released by the district soon.

    All students can pick up a meal at any school site in the district. Students do not have to be enrolled to pick up a meal.

    Hanford Elementary School District

    Hanford Elementary School District will distribute free lunches for children 0-18 on Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17, at Lincoln Elementary School from 11 am to 12 pm.

    Wednesday, March 18 through Monday, April 13, students can pick up lunches at these school sites.

  • Lincoln Elementary School
  • MLK Elementary School
  • Monroe Elementary School
  • John F. Kennedy Junior High School


    • Lemoore Union Elementary School District

    Administrators have set up a drive-thru and walk-up service for children under 18 to pick up meals once per day.

    Students can pick up meals starting Wednesday, March 18, from 10:30 am to 12 pm.

    Children must be present to receive a meal. You can pick up lunches at the following sites:

  • Cinnamon Elementary
  • Engvall Elementary
  • Lemoore Elementary
  • Meadow Lane Elementary
  • Liberty Middle School


    • Kerman Unified School District

    Kerman Unified said 'grab and go' meals will be available for students of the school district Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at the following schools:

  • Kerman High School
  • Kerman Floyd Elementary


    • Visalia Unified School District

    Visalia Unified is offering a grab-n-go meal service at certain schools and bus stops starting Wednesday, March 18, through Friday, April 3. Free lunch and breakfast will be available to all children ages 1 to 18 years old through a drive-thru or pick-up system. Both lunch and breakfast (for the next day) will be available for pick up at the same time, in order to prevent the need for families to return to the pickup location twice.

    Children and teens can pick up meals with or without a parent; however, parents cannot pick up meals without their children present. Here are the sites at which meals can be picked up:

    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    societyfresno countymadera countykings countytulare countymerced countysocietyfoodfree foodcoronavirus
    Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    CORONAVIRUS
    Toilet paper shortage? Why you shouldn't flush wipes down the toilet
    Fresno City College closes campus after student is exposed to COVID-19
    Coronavirus cancellations: Regal closing all movie theaters
    Coronavirus: School, hospital closures and changes in Central California
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Fresno City College closes campus after student is exposed to COVID-19
    US tells older people to stay home, all ages to avoid crowds
    Health officials confirm second COVID-19 case in Fresno County
    Coronavirus: School, hospital closures and changes in Central California
    Coronavirus: Newsom calls for CA seniors to self-isolate, bars to close
    Hwy 41/Hwy 46 junction reopened after fatal crash involving semi truck
    Central CA coronavirus cases
    Show More
    Coronavirus crisis: Parlier grocery stores donate food, toilet paper for seniors
    Bitwise volunteers to deliver groceries to sick, elderly in the Valley
    Actor Idris Elba says he has coronavirus
    Man shot several times outside northeast Fresno apartment complex
    MLB delays opening day to mid-May at earliest due to virus
    More TOP STORIES News