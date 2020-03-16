Valley schools offering free meals to students during closures amid COVID-19 outbreak

RELATED: Coronavirus updates: List of school, college and hospital closures and changes in Central California
The following school districts are providing free lunches to children:
All schools are listed in alphabetical order.
Central Unified
Central Unified is offering a drive-thru and pick-up system for students to pick up lunch, and breakfast for the following morning, Monday through Friday from 11 am to 1 pm.
Children ages 1-18 are eligible to receive a meal. Children must be present to pick up a meal. Lunches will be distributed at these sites:
Clovis Unified
As of Tuesday, March 17, Clovis Unified will begin breakfast and lunch meal service at every high school and the following elementary schools:
Fresno Unified
Administrators say breakfast and lunch will be served at all school sites during their regularly scheduled times on Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17.
Starting Wednesday, March 18, meals will be distributed in a grab-and-go method. Further details will be released by the district soon.
All students can pick up a meal at any school site in the district. Students do not have to be enrolled to pick up a meal.
Hanford Elementary School District
Hanford Elementary School District will distribute free lunches for children 0-18 on Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17, at Lincoln Elementary School from 11 am to 12 pm.
Wednesday, March 18 through Monday, April 13, students can pick up lunches at these school sites.
Lemoore Union Elementary School District
Administrators have set up a drive-thru and walk-up service for children under 18 to pick up meals once per day.
Students can pick up meals starting Wednesday, March 18, from 10:30 am to 12 pm.
Children must be present to receive a meal. You can pick up lunches at the following sites:
Kerman Unified School District
Kerman Unified said 'grab and go' meals will be available for students of the school district Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at the following schools:
Visalia Unified School District
Visalia Unified is offering a grab-n-go meal service at certain schools and bus stops starting Wednesday, March 18, through Friday, April 3. Free lunch and breakfast will be available to all children ages 1 to 18 years old through a drive-thru or pick-up system. Both lunch and breakfast (for the next day) will be available for pick up at the same time, in order to prevent the need for families to return to the pickup location twice.
Children and teens can pick up meals with or without a parent; however, parents cannot pick up meals without their children present. Here are the sites at which meals can be picked up: